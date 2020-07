When Cpl. Foster heard of the theft, he decided to give Nathaniel the department's last bike from this year’s canceled bike rodeo.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Fayetteville Police Officers shared a sweet moment with a local boy after his bicycle was stolen.

Nathaniel and his mom reported his bike stolen Wednesday (July 22).

