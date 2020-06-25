Fayetteville Police discovered body of a 30-year-old man

Federico McDaniel was found dead on June 24 at 296 N. Platinum Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — At approximately 7:22 a.m. on Wednesday (June 24), Fayetteville Police responded to 296 N. Platinum Drive in reference to a death.

Upon arrival officers located a deceased black male, 30-year-old Federico McDaniel, according to the Fayetteville Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

The circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious, according to Fayetteville Police.

The body of the deceased is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.