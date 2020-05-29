Fayetteville Police Dept. responds to George Floyd's death

The letter expresses the department's condolences to the Minneapolis community and to the family of George Floyd.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Police Department Chief Mike Reynolds has released a letter to the community regarding the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

The letter expresses the department's condolences to the Minneapolis Community and to the family of George Floyd. They also refer to the videos released of the incident as "disturbing and painful".

The Fayetteville Police Department wants to ensure the community that this does not reflect the integrity and mission of Fayetteville PD and say in part:

"The Fayetteville Police Department works tirelessly to build and maintain trust within our community. We work with community groups, organizations, and leaders to build trust, legitimacy, and partnerships. We value and depend upon community engagement opportunities to provide open dialogue to improve our training, service delivery, and professionalism and we will continue to work with all our partner stakeholders to ensure that we are policing with fairness, transparency, and dignity. We are committed to providing a safe and secure city for ALL members of our Fayetteville community."

