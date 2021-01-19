Fayetteville Police Dept. partners with UA School of Social Work to provide internship program

The goal is to reduce the criminalization of people who suffer from substance abuse, homelessness and mental health.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has partnered with the University of Arkansas (UA) School of Social Work to provide a master’s level internship program.

The program will help connect citizens with community-based supportive services and identify human service needs for Fayetteville residents.

Program goals include:

Reduce the criminalization of people who suffer from substance abuse, homelessness and mental health issues

Identify victims of crime who would benefit from additional community resources and or counseling.

Enhance and increase the community’s trust in the FPD

Collect data to evaluate program effectiveness

The FPD says it is extremely excited about the new partnership and the benefits it will bring to the community it serves.