Fayetteville Police Department to receive Law Enforcement Hero Award

Sgt. James Jennings, Officer Natalie Eucce and Cpl. Seay Floyd will be honored for their actions after the deadly shooting of Officer Stephen Carr.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On June 25, The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum and MAGLITE will honor Fayetteville Police Department’s Sergeant James Jennings, Officer Natalie Eucce and Corporal Seay Floyd with the Law Enforcement Hero Award.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was brutally murdered while sitting in his patrol car in the back parking lot of the police department. Inside the building, Cpl. Floyd, along with Sgt. Jennings and his partner Officer Eucce heard gunshots and quickly ran to the parking lot.

After following the suspect into a darkened alley adjacent to the police station, they encountered the suspect who was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Officer Eucce and Cpl. Floyd fired their weapons, striking the suspect multiple times. The officers attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene. Upon examination, it was later discovered the suspect was carrying 99 remaining rounds of ammunition.

“These brave officers sprang into action when danger approached,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. “Despite the senseless death of a colleague, these officers ran towards the danger to stop the threat. Had it not been for their heroic efforts, more officers might have been harmed. Sergeant Jennings and Corporal Floyd, along with Officer Eucce, are true examples of what it means to answer the calling of law enforcement. Their quick action and disregard for their own safety make them worthy of being named Officers of the Month.”

Located in the nation’s capital, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers.

The Officer of the Month award program began in 1996 and recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.

The National Law Enforcement Hero program is a joint effort between MAGLITE and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. The program periodically honors single officers, groups or whole departments for an extraordinary commitment to upholding excellence in law enforcement activities.

“Our commitment to law enforcement is deeply ingrained in our culture and history at Maglite and we’ll never waiver from it,” said Anthony Maglica, Founder and CEO of Mag, Instrument Inc. “This is why we are committed to supporting this program and the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. I am very happy to honor these true heroes with this award and a donation to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in their name which will be displayed at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington D.C.”

The event honoring the department will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at Fayetteville City Hall, 119 West Mountain, Room 219.