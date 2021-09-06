Fayetteville Police seeking approval for $10k sign-on bonus

The Fayetteville City Council will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall to discuss the proposed bonus package.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday (July 13) evening, the Fayetteville Police Department will seek approval from the city council of a sign-on awards package for new law enforcement officers. The budget sought for the "bonuses" totals $87,500.

In the package presented to city council members, the Fayetteville Police Department, in 2020, experienced a 25% decrease in police officer applicants compared to the previous five-year average. In 2021, the decrease was up to 63% compared to the previous five-year average.

The proposal says the sign-on award or "bonuses" is an effort to entice prospective employees to apply and join the Fayetteville Police Department force. The proposal states, " There are currently no other departments in Northwest Arkansas offering sign-on awards: however, the Jacksonville Police Department and the Little Rock Police Department are currently using sign-on awards as a recruitment tool. Many other law enforcement agencies in the region and throughout the country have added sign-on awards as part of their compensation package to recruit new employees."

According to the proposal, if approved, the sign-on awards would be paid to new officers and based on certification. Certified law enforcement officers would be eligible for a $10,000 sign-on award payable in three installments. $2,000 would be paid after the certified officer is hired; $4,000 would be paid after completing the Field Training Officer Program. The other $4,00 would be paid after completion of an 18-month probation period.

Non-certified law enforcement officers would be eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus. According to the proposal, $1,000 would be paid after graduation from the Arkansas Law Enforcement training academy, $2,000 completion of the Field Training Officer Program, and the other $2,000 paid after completing the 18-month probation period.

The proposal says that any sign-on award would require the officer to commit to remaining within the Fayetteville Police Department.