FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman in reference to fraudulent use of a credit card case.

The department posted photos to its Facebook page to see if anyone can provide any information that can help identify the woman.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Lee at (479)587-3520. The case number is #2021-58308.