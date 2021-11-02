Fayetteville Police break ground on new headquarters

The new headquarters will be built on nearly 12 acres of land near the northeast corner of Deane Street and Porter Road.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Fayetteville police broke ground on new headquarters Thursday (Feb. 11).

Fayetteville voters overwhelmingly approved the building of the new headquarters by 71% in April of 2019.

The City Council agreed on the design priorities that include a central location for police operations, training and support. There will also be a fire station on the site.

The City Council agreed to purchase land from the University of Arkansas for the $35 million project.

“Your investment in protecting us certainly helps us protect you,” Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said during the groundbreaking ceremony.