Fayetteville Police actively searching for missing 28-year-old woman

Police say Allison Castro, 28, was reported missing on Sept. 19, 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is searching for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Allison Maria Castro was reported missing on Sept. 19, 2022.

Police say they are actively searching for Allison to "check her welfare" as family has not had any recent contact with her.

If you see Castro or have any information that could help find her, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3520 and after hours at 479-587-3555.

