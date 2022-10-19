Fayetteville City Council tables plan for mix-use space in downtown Fayetteville

The City of Fayetteville will meet in two weeks to discuss plans for the mix-use building to be constructed near Dickson Street.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday, the Fayetteville City Council met for almost five hours. Nearly three of those hours were spent discussing a letter of intent for a mix-use building.

The item would authorize the mayor to sign a letter of intent to enter a public-private partnership with Reindl Properties, Inc. for a mixed-use building at the south end of what’s currently known as the Walton Arts Center parking lot on West Avenue.

The agreement would allow Reindl to purchase the land needed for the building. It would include a private hotel with some public facilities.

However, some residents say part of the plan caught them by surprise because they didn’t realize nor vote on a public-private partnership for a hotel.

“I was shocked when I opened the paper on Sunday and I saw a hotel in that space,” said Mark Scalise, a Washington County attorney.

“Somehow a park that was planned is now being offered to development for a for-profit hotel,” said Anita Cowan with the Community Creative Center, which would be located near the planned mix-use area.

Tuesday night, private architect company Reindl and representatives with the city presented plans for a proposed, 130+ room hotel in downtown Fayetteville.

During the public comment section, there was a total of 13 people who spoke. Seven people were for the item and six people were against the item.

“The chamber would not be in support of this,” said Steve Clark with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

Many of those against it said they were told the parking lot on Dickson Street would be turned into an open green space, not a hotel.

Meanwhile -- parking and the need for more hotels were brought up a lot at the meeting as the city looks to better compete with nearby Rogers and Bentonville.

“I think this project at the Ramble, which I’m so excited about is laying the foundation for the future of our city, especially our downtown,” said Kevin Fry, the owner of Puritan Coffee & Beer on Dickson Street.

“The parking issue is big, everybody wants to sweep it under the rug [and say] ‘oh well figure it out somehow, it’ll be ok.’ It won’t be ok unless you have a plan,” Scalise said.

The main thing everyone asked for was more time and concrete details about this plan. The council said they plan to vote on this issue in two weeks.

