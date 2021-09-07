Fayetteville Parks and Recreation seeks public input on parks master plan

Fayetteville residents are invited to weigh in on a new master plan for the city's parks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's Park and Recreation Department released a new questionnaire for residents to suggest what they'd like to see for the city's parks in the future.

Residents are encouraged to take 12-15 minutes to complete the questionnaire, which is now available on Speak Up Fayetteville, the city's online engagement portal.

This community outreach aims to find what residents feel to be the most pressing needs for the park system, how residents prioritize those needs, and what the focus of park planning in the future should be.

The outreach is being conducted in partnership with Design Workshop, ETM, and the National Research Center.

The call for public input comes after a 2018 community outreach incentive about the parks, which helped city leaders determine which features were the most popular.

"Fayetteville is growing quickly, and our region is changing, as well," Parks Planning Superintendent Ted Jack said. "It’s important that we learn what our residents feel is important in order to be sure that we meet their needs and wants for the park system as we move forward."

Fayetteville's Park and Recreation Department staff members will be holding drop-in information sessions and questionnaire stations at several upcoming events, including:

Gulley Park Summer Concert, Gulley Park: July 29, 7-9 p.m.

CDBG in the Park, Walker Park: July 30, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

National Night Out, Wilson Park: Aug. 3, 5-7 p.m.