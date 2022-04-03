Fayetteville Parks looking for public input on YRCC expansion

The Yvonne Richardson Community Center expansion is part of the bond package approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Parks, Natural Resources, and Cultural Affairs Department will be hosting a fourth public meeting regarding the expansion of the Yvonne Richardson Community Center (YRCC) in Fayetteville.

Three prior public meetings were held in February to give residents the chance to view and comment on the preliminary design diagrams for the expansion.

The meeting will be held at YRCC located at 240 E. Rock St. on March 10 at 6 p.m.

The YRCC expansion is part of the bond package approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019.

Information from the meetings held that summer was used to develop the “YRCC Expansion Project Survey" which resulted in the design of the expansion.