Fayetteville parking regulations remain in effect as UA students return

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As businesses continue to resume in-person operations and the University of Arkansas welcomes students back for the fall semester, the City of Fayetteville is reminding visitors to the Downtown Square and Dickson Street areas that parking regulations remain in effect.
Parking Ambassadors will continue to work to ensure adequate parking spaces are available for those visiting businesses in these areas.
To support businesses throughout the Downtown Square and Dickson Street areas, the City has also created sandwich-board signs to indicate temporary free on-street parking for curbside pickup.
In addition, the City has streamlined its parklet development process, allowing for certain on-street parking spaces to be converted into expanded seating for restaurants, bars, performance venues and other businesses. Click here for more information.
Enforcement of parking regulations encourages parking turnover and informs residents and visitors that City parking regulations are still in effect. If you don't follow the parking regulations, you could receive a warning or citation.
Parking on and around the Downtown Square is enforced Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking in the Dickson Street Entertainment District is enforced every day from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Revenue generated from parking fees and fines is dedicated to paying back the bond that was issued to construct the Spring Street Parking Deck, which opened in 2015 to meet growing demand in the Dickson Street Entertainment District.