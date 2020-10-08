Fayetteville parking regulations remain in effect as UA students return

The City of Fayetteville is reminding visitors to the Downtown Square and Dickson Street areas that parking regulations remain in effect.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As businesses continue to resume in-person operations and the University of Arkansas welcomes students back for the fall semester, the City of Fayetteville is reminding visitors to the Downtown Square and Dickson Street areas that parking regulations remain in effect.

Parking Ambassadors will continue to work to ensure adequate parking spaces are available for those visiting businesses in these areas.



To support businesses throughout the Downtown Square and Dickson Street areas, the City has also created sandwich-board signs to indicate temporary free on-street parking for curbside pickup.

In addition, the City has streamlined its parklet development process, allowing for certain on-street parking spaces to be converted into expanded seating for restaurants, bars, performance venues and other businesses. Click here for more information.



Enforcement of parking regulations encourages parking turnover and informs residents and visitors that City parking regulations are still in effect. If you don't follow the parking regulations, you could receive a warning or citation.