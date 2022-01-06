Large fireworks display will be held at Razorback Stadium

x
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is giving notice to residents of a professional fireworks display at Razorback Stadium during Walmart Shareholders' week events.

The notice is an effort to warn nearby individuals and animals that are affected by fireworks displays to make accommodations. 

The fireworks show is happening during a private event that isn't open to the public at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Thursday, June 2, from 9-10 p.m.

"Event organizers have designed the fireworks display to be visible to a large area surrounding the stadium," The City of Fayetteville said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Posted by City of Fayetteville Arkansas Government on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

