FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lexie Clardy, a Fayetteville teen that has been missing since Nov. 6, has been safely recovered, according to a social media post by the Fayetteville Police Department.

It was believed that the 14-year-old was hitchhiking in Oklahoma. Surveillance footage shared by local authorities showed Clardy in Albuquerque, New Mexico earlier this month.