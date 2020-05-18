Fayetteville police searching for missing and endangered 71-year-old man

The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing and endangered 71-year-old man.

Police say Jerry Risley was last seen leaving the Washington Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, May 13, just before 6:30 p.m.

Risley is described as a white male who is approximately 5'04", and 240 Ibs.

Risley has not been heard from since May 13 and does not appear to be home, police said.