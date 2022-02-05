Fayetteville's Mayor Jordan recovering from medical procedure on heart

Fayetteville's Mayor Lioneld Jordan is recovering from a medical procedure on his heart and is expected to return back to the office within a few weeks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville announced, Monday, May 2, Mayor Lioneld Jordan is home and recovering from a medical procedure on his heart.

During the week of April 25, Mayor Jordan underwent a medical procedure on his heart but is currently at home recovering, following guidance from his doctor due to an upcoming scheduled second medical procedure taking place soon.

City officials say that Mayor Jordan is anticipated to return to the office within the next few weeks and still is in daily contact with Chief of Staff Susan Norton and his administration.

“Thank you to everyone for your heartfelt concern and well-wishes for Mayor Jordan. At this time, the Mayor is focused on rest and recovery. Staff and I look forward to his return to the office and regular, full-time duties," said Chief of Staff Norton. Until then, we are honoring his request for privacy and limited contact, and we encourage members of our Fayetteville community to do the same.”



City officials say they are following existing protocols for meetings and document approvals to ensure business continues as usual without unnecessary interruption. This includes Vice Mayor Sarah Bunch chairing City Council meetings and agenda sessions.



However, Mayor Jordan remains able to perform the duties of his office through procedures established and updated recently. Any matters considered to be very significant or potentially controversial will receive his direct approval or disapproval before action is taken.

