Fayetteville Mayor encourages businesses to require face masks

The mayor writes a letter to businesses asking them to require masks, acknowledging it will potentially increase their financial burden.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mayor Lioneld Jordan wrote a letter to business owners on Monday (June 16) encouraging them to require people to wear masks inside their establishments.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are in Northwest Arkansas to help the state contain the outbreak of COVID-19 cases as both Benton and Washington Counties continue to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

In the letter, Mayor Jordan asks local business owners to take two actions in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“First, please posts signs at your business entrance requiring masks or face coverings be worn by anyone who enters. Signs in English and Spanish are available on our website at the links at right (or below on a mobile device). Second, please refuse service to customers who do not wear masks or face coverings. If your business is required by the Arkansas Department of Health directive to enforce masks for employees and customers, please be diligent about enforcing this directive,” writes Mayor Jordan.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences released a data model that predicts people could be dying by the dozen over several days in October if social distancing guidelines are relaxed.

While many agree that wearing masks in public is necessary, there are also people with strong opinions against being forced to wear a mask who choose to avoid going anywhere that requires them.

Mayor Jordan writes, “I know that loss of business and reduced ability to operate has created a great financial burden for you. I am also aware that potentially turning away customers who refuse to wear masks may increase that burden. But I call upon you to send a strong message that each of us must do our part to reduce this threat to our community. Please post signs and continue enforcing responsible, considerate behavior in your business.”

A psychologist who recently wrote an article on this topic, Seth Gillihan, explains why he thinks masks are causing such a visceral reaction in both the people who wear them and the people who refuse to wear them.

"Within this debate, some may see masks as playing up the disease side of this balancing act, while those who don't wear masks (like many agitating for reopening the economy) might be seen as prioritizing a swift return to normalcy over concerns about health and safety," Gillihan said.