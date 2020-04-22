Fayetteville mayor gives proclamation on Earth Day's 50th Anniversary

The city of Fayetteville is asking the community to clean-up trails, parks, and neighborhoods and to do things at home that conserve resources.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apr. 22, 2020 marks the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day, and the City of Fayetteville is encouraging residents to celebrate by signing an online Earth Day Pledge.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan issued an Earth Day proclamation encouraging citizens to make a positive impact on the planet.

The city originally planned to celebrate Earth Day with a region-wide cleanup of the 40-mile trail, post-cleanup celebration, and a ‘Party in the Park’ event but had to postpone due to COVID-19.

Residents can share stories and images of their Earth Day participation on social media using the hashtags #recyclesomething and #keepfayettevillebeautiful.

In announcing his proclamation, Mayor Lioneld Jordan said: “In Fayetteville, we don’t just celebrate Earth Day every year, we celebrate it every day because we believe in protecting the earth. That’s the thing that we believe in. We believe in protecting the water, and the air and the earth. We do it not only for ourselves, but for our children, and for our children’s children. So today I bring the Earth Day proclamation, not to just read it but because this is so important to me. It’s something I believe, and I know you do too.”

The City of Fayetteville continues to be committed to lowering its carbon footprint and reducing waste.

City of Fayetteville facilities use 72% clean energy, with the ultimate goal of switching to 100% clean energy by 2030.

The City of Fayetteville increased apartment recycling and started commercial and residential composting programs that help keep methane-producing organic matter out of the landfill and minimize landfill waste.

The compost produced from these programs can be purchased by city residents to enrich the soil in their home gardens.

The city recently implemented a compost delivery program, bringing nutrient-rich food-waste compost directly to Fayetteville residents.

Last year the City approved a ban on single-use polystyrene “take-out” packaging because polystyrene does not break down in a landfill.

The ban is set to take effect on Jul. 1, 2020.