Fayetteville man involved in federal lawsuit against Boy Scouts

The organization is facing scores of sexual abuse lawsuits, including a sexual abuse claim filed by a Fayetteville man in November 2019 in Washington County.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, Boy Scouts lead the Pledge of Allegiance to begin a Veterans Day ceremony in Wrightwood, Calif. Facing a possible bankruptcy due to sex-abuse litigation, the Boy Scouts of America issued a new apology Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to survivors of abuse and announced plans for expanded services to support them. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, February 18.

Filing for bankruptcy can make sense for organizations dealing with extensive lawsuits, Pamela Foohey, associate professor of law at Indiana University Maurer School of Law, and Karen J. Porter, an attorney who has experience with Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, told CNN. 

The organization is facing scores of sexual abuse lawsuits, including a sexual abuse claim filed by a Fayetteville man in November 2019 in Washington County. 

The organization listed liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million and estimated assets of $1 billion to $10 billion in the bankruptcy case.

The anonymous Fayetteville man is one of six in Arkansas that has filed sexual abuse lawsuits against the largest youth organization in the United States.

Each suit claims the organization knew a Hot Springs scout leader, Sam Otts, was a sexual predator, resulting in the molestation of all six men. 

Attorney Josh Gillispie, who is representing the Fayetteville man, is urging anyone who has been sexually assaulted at a Boys Scout event to come forward now. 