Fayetteville man in custody, suspect in fatal Brinkley shooting

BRINKLEY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a suspected homicide that ocurred in Brinkley yesterday (May 6) evening at the Brinkley Housing Authority Office .

Bernard Pearson, 33 of Brinkley was shot just before 6 p.m. while on the Housing Authority Office parking lot.

Police found Pearson still alive when they arrived, and he was transported to a Forrest City hospital where he later died.

Brinkley Police then requested State Police Criminal Investigation Division to lead the investigation.

Special agents are reporting that a 26-year-old man from Fayetteville surrendered to local police.

The man was interviewed and continues to be held as the investigation continues. His name has yet to be released.

Housing authority director Mamie Garrett, said neither person worked at or had any connection with the agency that provides rental assistance to low-income residents