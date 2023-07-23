Fayetteville man dies in motorcycle crash in Eureka Springs

The crash took place at around 12:30 p.m. according to the report.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcycle crash left one person dead and another injured in Carroll County on Saturday, July 22, according to a crash report.

Officials say at around 12:30 p.m., Raymond Scott Kinnunen, 58, of Fayetteville was driving east on a 2007 Harley Davidson Motorcycle on U.S. Highway 62. The report states Kinnunen was "approaching a vehicle that was slowing to turn left" when he lost control.

This caused Kinnune to "separate" from his vehicle and get hit by another motorcycle driver. Kinnune has died as a result of the crash, and the second motorcycle driver was injured, according to the report.

