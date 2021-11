Michael Franklin Cartagena, 36, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 16 when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday morning.

Michael Franklin Cartagena, 36, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 16 when he left the roadway on the north side of the road and struck a tree.

The accident happened at around 7:00 a.m., the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry.