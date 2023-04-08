Fayetteville man dies after crash in Washington County

The victim is identified as 22-year-old Jayson Tinsley of Fayetteville.

WEST FORK, Ark. — A Fayetteville man is dead after a crash in West Fork on Saturday, Aug. 5, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety reports.

Jayson Tinsley, 22, was driving south on I-49 near Mile Marker 55 at around 2 a.m. The report states Tinsley "left the roadway to the right," striking a tree. He then struck a rock bluff, overturned and landed on the right side of the vehicle and caught on fire, the report says.

Tinsley did not survive. The weather is reported clear and dry at the time of the crash.

