Fayetteville man arrested on aggravated assault charge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man was arrested Monday (May 25) on an aggravated assault charge.

On Sunday (May 24) at approximately 5:15 p.m. Fayetteville Police responded to 65 South Duncan for a report of an assault.

The victim wanted to meet the officer, Officer Townsend, at a separate location.

When Officer Townsend met with the victim, she was crying and distraught.

Her face and neck were red and there was a long red mark on the right side of her neck.

Her back had three one-inch-long fresh cuts on it.

The victim stated that the suspect, 33-year-old Patrick Johnson, had strangled her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

She said he followed her outside to a balcony where he pushed her against the railing causing an injury to her back.

The victim stated that she felt like she could have died had she been pushed over the balcony.

The drop was about 15 feet to the concrete.

The victim was afraid to return home and afraid that he may find her and attempt to hurt her again.