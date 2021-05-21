Fayetteville man arrested, accused of promoting prostitution

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to La Quinta Inn Hotel Thursday regarding the prostitution of an 18-year-old female.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and is accused of prostituting an 18-year-old against her will at the La Quinta Inn in Fayetteville.

Tyonte Redden was arrested Thursday at the La Quinta Inn after police spoke with the victim.

The victim said Redden had picked her up in Springfield, Missouri, and offered to give her a ride back to Fayetteville. Once in Fayetteville, Redden rented a room at the La Quinta Inn instead of taking her home.

The victim claims that Redden made threatening and intimidating statements towards her to engage in prostitution. Redden then forced her to have sex with multiple men for $200 over a period of five days, a preliminary report states.

Redden is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.