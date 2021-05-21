Fayetteville man arrested, accused of promoting prostitution

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and is accused of prostituting an 18-year-old against her will at the La Quinta Inn in Fayetteville.
Tyonte Redden was arrested Thursday at the La Quinta Inn after police spoke with the victim.
The victim said Redden had picked her up in Springfield, Missouri, and offered to give her a ride back to Fayetteville. Once in Fayetteville, Redden rented a room at the La Quinta Inn instead of taking her home.
The victim claims that Redden made threatening and intimidating statements towards her to engage in prostitution. Redden then forced her to have sex with multiple men for $200 over a period of five days, a preliminary report states.
Redden is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Police say he was also involved in a shooting in Fayetteville in April.
RELATED: How 'Law and Order' taught 11-year-old how to help police identify the man who tried to kidnap her