Fayetteville man aids in recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria

Brandon Hartung of Fayetteville traveled to Turkey to assist in the recovery efforts. After being with 5 News, Hartung started his nonprofit Mission Field Media.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A former 5NEWS Photojournalist aided in the Turkey and Syria recovery efforts.

Hartung said that with the earthquake leaving a lot of buildings and homes devastated, “the painful and hard part of the story is the people. There's so much loss so much death.”

At least 50,000 people were killed in the Turkey and Syria Earthquake as of Saturday, according to the Associated Press. Hartung described witnessing the aftermath as, "it looks like something out of a movie, doesn't even seem like it's reality."

"Many different stories coming out of here, just people losing everything," said Hartung. "We've just been here helping, there's a lot of wonderful people working on the ground, helping these people doing feeding centers, setting up tents, trying to get more permanent structures.”

Hartung assisted by distributing food and clothes or even bringing stuffed animals for the children.

"There's no produce, there's no food, there's no even running water," said Hartung.

He explained that it would take 2 to 3 years to rebuild. According to Hartung, authorities advised many to evacuate the area and live in other parts of the country. It's forced many to either leave what they called home or live in tents.

"The buildings in the town that didn't fall, they're going to have to fall. So, there's going to be another round of digging out buildings and, and just completely almost rebuilding a city of, I would guess, hundreds of 1000s of people. And this is just one of many cities in Turkey, and then across the border in Syria," said Hartung. "The biggest need aside from the immediate need food and water and shelter is more of a longer-term temporary shelter. So, something that can last two or three years while the entire city is being rebuilt, like manufactured homes, or maybe shipping containers,"

Hartung says that while the cities can be rebuilt, there's one reality many are facing. While many are living in tents or crammed in apartments with multiple families, they're still dealing with loss. Even those that have homes, deal with the fear that their homes could fall, leaving them deferring to tents than their own homes. Hartung said many may never live in the area or in their homes ever again because of the reminder making them deal with loss and PTSD.

"The painful and hard part of the story is the people. There's so much loss so much death over 40,000, just here in Turkey, so far, they're still digging and finding people," said Hartung. "They've lost loved ones, they've lost neighbors and friends and, and just trying to survive."

While in Turkey, the former 5NEWS photojournalist is continually telling people's stories.

"One man told us a story of when the earthquake hit, and he was outside, and he heard all the buildings in his neighborhood fall, at once, like an instant. And then he heard people crying and asked him for help, and they're trapped, and, and there's no way to help them," said Hartung. "It's just a nightmare scenario for the survivors and the ones that lost their lives."

If you'd like to find out more about Mission Field Media, you can check out MissionFieldMedia.org and to give to the efforts in Turkey, you can text "LoveTurkey" to 71777 or click here.

