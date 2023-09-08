Fayetteville house goes up in flames as severe weather sweeps through the area

No possible cause or injuries from the fire have been reported by authorities at this time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local authorities responded to a house fire off of East Rockwood Trail in Fayetteville on the night of Aug 9, after a severe thunderstorm swept through the area earlier that night.

No cause or injuries have been reported by authorities, but one neighbor stated that the family all made it out safe.

5NEWS will update this article as more information becomes available.

