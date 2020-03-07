Fayetteville holds in-person graduation ceremony despite coronavirus

They had to work for months and study from home, but they say they were happy with this last-minute graduation, even with the rain.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The rain, nor COVID-19, were enough to keep Fayetteville High School seniors from walking the stage during an in-person graduation ceremony.

The 2020 senior class has not had it easy this year with sports and other social events being canceled due to COVID-19.

They had to work for months and study from home, but they say they were happy with this last-minute graduation, even with the rain.

“I mean as long as we’re able to graduate that’s all that matters, we could’ve done it over Skype and I would’ve been happy either way,” said FHS graduate Shauna Weber.

Two months after their final classes of the year, the seniors at Fayetteville High School were able to graduate.

“I’m just glad that we get to do something for it it didn’t get totally canceled,” said FHS graduate Jaden Crossfield.

Some students say they were able to take advantage of the circumstances surrounding their senior year, given the freedom to manage their days accordingly.

“I was actually able to graduate on time with my class which originally I would not have been able to do,” said FHS graduate Sophie Higginbotham.

The 509 graduates lined up around the school, all of them wearing masks.

“Following the ordinance, glad that people are doing it,” said mother Jennifer Higginbotham.

Groups were split by last name, A-L graduated from 6-7:30 p.m. and M-Z began their graduation at 7:30 p.m. Each graduate was allowed two guests.

The 2020 senior class says this will go down as something they will never forget.