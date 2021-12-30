Fayetteville police search for hit-and-run suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department has released a new video from a hit-and-run investigation as they continue to search for the driver responsible.
According to police, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, a woman was struck and injured by a vehicle on MLK Jr. Blvd. between South Government Ave. and South Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville.
Witnesses told investigators the driver was in a green, tan or silver early 2000s GMC or Chevrolet SUV.
Police say the driver left the scene after hitting the woman.
The woman's condition and identity are not known at this time.
If you have any information on this case you're asked to call Fayetteville Police at 479-587-3555 immediately. The case number is 2021-78510.
