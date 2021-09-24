The festival is coming to downtown Fayetteville and is in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As Hispanic Heritage Month continues there are more events to keep an eye out for this weekend.

The Fayetteville Hispanic Heritage festival returns Sunday (Spet.26) to Northwest Arkansas.

Last year around this time Fayetteville square was empty. No car show, no vendors and no parade. People instead took part in the Hispanic Heritage festival from behind a screen.

This year the festival is back and so are the people. Michelle Smith with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce says there are lots going on this year.

“We have a car show, the mayor will be reading a proclamation Hispanic heritage month in Fayetteville. And then we’ll have tons of vendors, door prizes, food vendors and live entertainment,” said Smith.

But Hispanic Heritage month is more than parties, costumes and parades.

It’s also about community recognition of blind spots and barriers prohibiting community members. Berenice Alcala with the Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas said just having resources in the community is a big help.

“An access to point of the resources. So I think that is definitely one of the biggest barriers. Also not being aware of the resources that are actually available to our community members," said Alcala. “I think it’s so important for people to do a little bit of research or log in one day and see what is really out in your community.”