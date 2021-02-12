Fayetteville High School students raising money for homeless students districtwide

The Fayetteville student council host their annual ‘Homeless Vigil’ to draw attention to students facing homelessness across the district.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville High School Student Council members hosted their 24th annual ‘Homeless Vigil.’

The goal of this is to try to experience homelessness and to raise money and awareness about students within the district experiencing homelessness.

Students will be staying in cardboard boxes placed on from 5:30 p.m. until about 11 p.m.

“I don’t think we could ever experience exactly the homeless feel because we are not homeless,” said Elizabeth Gunderman, STUCO VP. “But it’s just barely getting a taste of what some people may experience.

This year alone, Fayetteville Public Schools say an estimated 198 students districtwide are living in unstable living conditions. Meaning their families faced eviction or students had to sleep at other's homes because they had no place to go.

Student council members are taking in-person donations of money, food and PayPal.

Prior to COVID-19, the council helped around 75 families and are hoping to do more than that this year, with a goal of raising $20,000.

Students say they host this event annually to raise awareness for what some of their peers face daily.

“So, we can try to empathize and understand why we are raising money for this population,” said Elizabeth Gunderman.