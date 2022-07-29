Fayetteville to open new fire station

The new fire station will be located at 2250 S. School Ave.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is hosting the grand opening of a new fire station on Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 a.m.

The celebration will be at Fire Station No. 9 located at 2250 S. School Ave.

According to the City of Fayetteville, this project is part of an infrastructure bond program approved by Fayetteville voters as one of 10 separate questions during a special election held in April 2019.

Phase 1 of this bond project will provide two of the planned three additional fire stations, and resources to support the ongoing growth for fire and emergency response.

The new facilities will be staffed with existing personnel and fire companies.

Data research found that if additional fire stations are placed in adequate locations, the city could see a minute decrease in response times. Officials say this would greatly impact lives and property in fire cases.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and Fire Chief Brad Hardin will be speaking at the event.



