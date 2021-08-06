Fayetteville fireworks display and use information

Starting Monday (June 28), permitted firework stands will begin selling fireworks in Fayetteville.

Fireworks are allowed to be sold and used in Fayetteville city limits for the Fourth of July.

The public may lawfully use consumer fireworks with some exceptions.

Fireworks can only be discharged from July 1-3 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks are only allowed to be discharged in private property or with the consent of the property owner. Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at any other date or time. Skyrockets or aerial fireworks attached to a stick (bottle rockets) are not allowed on city limits.

If a person under 16 years of age is present, an adult of 21 years of age or older must supervise the discharge of all fireworks.

Residential and Commercial Recycling and Trash Collection routes will run normally and City officials ask that debris from discharged fireworks be disposed of properly.

The City advises residents to take extra precautions with consumer fireworks to prevent injury and property damage. City officials want to remind everyone that the use of fireworks comes with the need for safety precautions and that safety depends on legal and responsible use of them.

The Fayetteville Fire Marshal’s Office has a list of recommendations for everyone to consider following in order to have a safe holiday.

Safety Recommendations:

Proceed with caution.

Provide an open area with a minimum of 50 feet of clearance from buildings, spectators, vehicles, and with no overhanging foliage.

Discharge fireworks from a flat surface.

Have a working fire extinguisher and water hose on standby.

Don’t use fireworks if the item has been damaged or has been wet.

Read the label and instructions of each fireworks product.

Only use fireworks as intended; don't try to alter them or combine them.

Don’t wear loose clothing or open-toe shoes.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix – just like having a designated driver, have a designated igniter.

If any person under 16 years of age is present while fireworks are discharged, an adult at least 21 years of age must supervise.

The Fayetteville Fire Marshal’s Office and the Arkansas State Fire Marshal have approved fireworks permits for three large fireworks displays. The dates and times are provided below for residents to make accommodations for individuals and animals affected by displays.

The City has also approved accompanying noise variances for the following events: