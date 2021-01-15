Fayetteville firefighters respond to fully involved house fire

Fire marshals are at the scene determining the cause of the fire.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Fayetteville Fire Department (FFD) responded to a structure fire on Friday (Jan. 15).

FFD crews worked hard to get a knockdown on a fully involved house fire on Valley Dr.

Ladder 7 performed a Vent-Enter-Search technique on the backside of the structure to look for occupants, while Engine 2 performed an aggressive fire attack from the front.

No occupants were found, and there were no injuries were reported.

Fire marshals are at the scene determining the cause of the fire, and cleanup is underway.