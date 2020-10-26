Fayetteville Firefighters Hero Half Marathon held Sunday with new chip-timed structure

Due to coronavirus, organizers decided to host a self-supported, chip-timed marathon, allowing runners to sign up for a time slot and run the race at their own pace.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Fayetteville Firefighters Hero Half Marathon held a new, socially-distanced race structure on Sunday (Oct. 25), offering both in-person and virtual options for runners.

The annual event raises awareness and funds for Arkansas-based charity and non-profit organizations and helps sustain and expand local organizations.

Due to coronavirus, organizers decided to host a self-supported, chip-timed marathon, allowing runners to sign up for a time slot and run the race at their own pace.

The course started at Lokomotion Family Fun Park, then looped around Lake Fayetteville heading south on the Greenway and finished at the Walton Arts Center parking lot on Dickson Street.

As a result of current COVID-19 precautions and restrictions, no intersections could be shut down for the race and there were no aid stations on the course.

The charities that benefit from the race include:

Arkansas Special Olympics

Fayetteville Public Education Foundation

Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Cow Paddy Foundation

Movies in the Park

Fayetteville Firefighters Scholarship Fund

Camp Sunshine

In addition to supporting charitable organizations, the event included a fire-safety-awareness component and served as a Sept. 11 memorial event.