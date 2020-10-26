x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Fayetteville Firefighters Hero Half Marathon held Sunday with new chip-timed structure

Due to coronavirus, organizers decided to host a self-supported, chip-timed marathon, allowing runners to sign up for a time slot and run the race at their own pace.
Credit: Fayetteville Firefighters Hero Half Marathon

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Fayetteville Firefighters Hero Half Marathon held a new, socially-distanced race structure on Sunday (Oct. 25), offering both in-person and virtual options for runners.

The annual event raises awareness and funds for Arkansas-based charity and non-profit organizations and helps sustain and expand local organizations.

Due to coronavirus, organizers decided to host a self-supported, chip-timed marathon, allowing runners to sign up for a time slot and run the race at their own pace.

The course started at Lokomotion Family Fun Park, then looped around Lake Fayetteville heading south on the Greenway and finished at the Walton Arts Center parking lot on Dickson Street.

As a result of current COVID-19 precautions and restrictions, no intersections could be shut down for the race and there were no aid stations on the course. 

Watch: Are you ready for the 2019 Hero Half Marathon

Credit: Fayetteville Firefighters Hero Half Marathon

The charities that benefit from the race include:

  • Arkansas Special Olympics
  • Fayetteville Public Education Foundation
  • Muscular Dystrophy Association
  • The Cow Paddy Foundation
  • Movies in the Park
  • Fayetteville Firefighters Scholarship Fund
  • Camp Sunshine

In addition to supporting charitable organizations, the event included a fire-safety-awareness component and served as a Sept. 11 memorial event.

Related Articles

Watch: Fayetteville woman celebrates 100th birthday