Driver extracted from vehicle following single-car crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers were asked to avoid the area of College Ave. and Poplar St. in Fayetteville Thursday morning while first responders worked to extract an individual from their vehicle after a single-car wreck.
Images shared by the Fayetteville Police Department on Facebook show fire department members working to save the crash victim. The photos show the car crashed in a ravine.
Fayetteville Fire Helps With Single Vehicle Crash
Fayetteville Police say the extraction is complete and the individual is alert and on their way to the hospital.
