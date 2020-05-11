x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Driver extracted from vehicle following single-car crash in Fayetteville

Images shared by the Fayetteville Police Department on Facebook show members of the fire department working to save the crash victim.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers were asked to avoid the area of College Ave. and Poplar St. in Fayetteville Thursday morning while first responders worked to extract an individual from their vehicle after a single-car wreck. 

Images shared by the Fayetteville Police Department on Facebook show fire department members working to save the crash victim. The photos show the car crashed in a ravine. 

Fayetteville Fire Helps With Single Vehicle Crash

1 / 3
Fayetteville Police Department

Fayetteville Police say the extraction is complete and the individual is alert and on their way to the hospital. 

You can keep up with the latest traffic conditions where you live by following this link.  

RELATED: 2 Fayetteville officers honored by Attorney General William Barr

RELATED: Father rushes children to Arkansas/Missouri border for help following home explosion