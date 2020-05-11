Driver extracted from vehicle following single-car crash in Fayetteville

Images shared by the Fayetteville Police Department on Facebook show members of the fire department working to save the crash victim.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers were asked to avoid the area of College Ave. and Poplar St. in Fayetteville Thursday morning while first responders worked to extract an individual from their vehicle after a single-car wreck.

Images shared by the Fayetteville Police Department on Facebook show fire department members working to save the crash victim. The photos show the car crashed in a ravine.

Fayetteville Fire Helps With Single Vehicle Crash 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Fayetteville Police say the extraction is complete and the individual is alert and on their way to the hospital.