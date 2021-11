The Fayetteville Fire Department was able to successfully put out the fire without injuries.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday (Nov. 27) morning on the west side of Fayetteville at around 7 a.m.

When crews arrived, there was smoke and fire coming from the front of the house. Crews were able to successfully put out the fire without injuries.