Fayetteville Fire Dept. hosted a CPAT for prospective firefighters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department (FFD) hosted a Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) on Saturday (June 27) for prospective candidates.

The testing event was led by FFD training division and the Safety Battalion Chief.

The (CPAT) is one of the first hurdles that new prospective firefighters face. It is challenging and it is used nationwide for entry-level firefighters.

Close to 30 candidates from all around the area showed up to FFD to test their skills on the CPAT Saturday.

The CPAT is a timed nine and a half minute test, in which prospective firefighters must execute the following firefighting skills:

Stairclimber

Hose pull

Tool carry

Ladder raise and extension

Forcible entry

Maze crawl

Dummy drag

Breach and pull

FFD didn’t do it alone. In a Facebook statement, the department wrote, “Yesterday was another good opportunity for us to work with our brothers and sisters from the Rogers Fire Department and the Springdale Fire Department. They led and assisted in set up, testing, proctoring, and clean up! We always are grateful and humbled to have such good neighbors! Let’s hear it for your CPAT candidates and wish them luck on their future endeavors!”