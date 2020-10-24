x
Fayetteville Fire Department helps woman celebrate 100th birthday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ina Marie Bassett of Fayetteville celebrates her 100th birthday on October 28th, but this weekend her family surprised her with a drive-thru celebration joined by Fayetteville Police and the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Bassett loves a good birthday party, so her family says she was saddened when hers was canceled due to COVID. This afternoon, however, she was surprised to see many of her grandchildren drive-by wishing her a Happy Birthday. 

"I'm so shocked, I don't even know what to say," said Bassett. 

Bassett is still very full of life and her smile is contagious, her family says her long and healthy life is an inspiration.

"She's healthier than a lot of 50 or 60-year-olds around here, she's someone to look up to," says Alec Phillips, just one of Bassett's great-grandchildren.

