Fayetteville Fire Department helps woman celebrate 100th birthday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ina Marie Bassett of Fayetteville celebrates her 100th birthday on October 28th, but this weekend her family surprised her with a drive-thru celebration joined by Fayetteville Police and the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Bassett loves a good birthday party, so her family says she was saddened when hers was canceled due to COVID. This afternoon, however, she was surprised to see many of her grandchildren drive-by wishing her a Happy Birthday.

"I'm so shocked, I don't even know what to say," said Bassett.

Bassett is still very full of life and her smile is contagious, her family says her long and healthy life is an inspiration.