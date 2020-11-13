Fayetteville Fire Department ends Mask Giveaway Program

The Fayetteville Fire Department has announced they will be ending their Mask Giveaway Program.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department has announced they will be ending their Mask Giveaway Program. They made announced via Facebook Thursday (Nov. 12).

The Fayetteville Fire Department gave out over 200,000 masks to individuals and business owners in a period of 6 months.

"We were honored to be a participant in this program, being able to help our local businesses and citizens stay safe and lower the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We still urge residents to follow the appropriate guidelines when it comes to mask-wearing and social distancing!" the post read.