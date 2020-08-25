x
Fayetteville Police report deadly crash on Fullbright Expressway

A single-vehicle deadly crash was reported in Fayetteville Tuesday morning on the Fullbright Expressway.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the Fullbright Expressway under the flyover in North Fayetteville due to a deadly crash. 

Fayetteville Police posted to Facebook saying that state troopers were working a fatal single-vehicle crash under the flyover on Fullbright Expressway. 
TRAFFIC ALERT: Arkansas State Police is working a single vehicle fatality collision on Fullbright Expressway under the flyover in North Fayetteville. Please avoid the area.
Several crews are still at the scene, causing traffic to be slowed. 

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash, and the victim has not been identified. 

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

