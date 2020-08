A single-vehicle deadly crash was reported in Fayetteville Tuesday morning on the Fulbright Expressway.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Several first responders responded to the Fulbright Expressway under the flyover in North Fayetteville due to a deadly crash Tuesday (Aug. 25) morning.

Fayetteville Police posted to Facebook saying that state troopers were at the scene.

Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department TRAFFIC ALERT: Arkansas State Police is working a single vehicle fatality collision on Fullbright Expressway under the flyover in North Fayetteville. Please avoid the area.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Madsen Amberlyn.

An incident report from Arkansas State Police states that Amberlyn left the roadway while taking a curve and struck a bridge pillar.