Fayetteville Farmers’ Market postponed to prevent community spread

City officials are working with market organizers to find a safe way for farmers to sell their products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Mayor, Lioneld Jordan announced that the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market held at Fayetteville Square and Gardens will be postponed until at least Apr. 25.

The Farmers’ Market was originally scheduled to hold its opening day on Saturday, April 4.

Mayor Jordan stated, “I have attended the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market since 1973, and I always look forward to spending Saturdays on the Square with all of you. But I can’t do that at this time. The Farmers’ Market draws a sizeable crowd of people from all age groups, who come into close contact with each other for hours at a time, and those are all things we must avoid to slow community spread of this COVID-19 pandemic. I am committed to finding ways that residents can secure safe access to healthy local foods.”

Postponing the Farmers’ Market aligns with Mayor Jordan’s new policies enacted under Ordinance 6292 to protect and preserve the health and safety of Fayetteville residents and visitors.

City officials are working with Farmers’ Market organizers to find a safe way for farmers to sell their products and for customers to buy them during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Market will continue operations on Saturdays at the Winter Market location, Evelyn Hills Shopping Center, 1330 N College Ave.

Times of operation will be Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for Seniors only, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all customers.

Vendors will set up outside with spacing to accommodate social distancing, and hand-washing stations will be available and limiting selections to farm products and items listed as essentials.

In an effort to reduce the number of people at the Farmers' Market, the organization will offer online payment and easy pick-up.

Online orders open on Tuesday at 12 p.m. and close on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Orders can be picked up at a separate location in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Online orders can be placed at https://fayettevillearkansas.locallygrown.net/market.

More details about the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market are available at www.fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.