Fayetteville Farmer's Market giving away buckets for compost this weekend

Officials say compost buckets are a great way to take part in the City's food-waste/compost program.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Farmer's Market is giving away free buckets for compost this Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Farmer's Market takes place on the Downtown Fayetteville Square from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Fayetteville says this is a great way to take part in the City's food-waste/compost program.

The Farmer's Market also offers online orders year-round for convenient access to locally grown and made goods.

You can order online at Fayetteville Farmer's Market Locally Grown.

Orders open Sunday at 6 p.m. and close Wednesday at 6 a.m. Pick up Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library in the new expansion South Parking Lot on School Ave.

All customers must pay in advance online SNAP customers will need to swipe their card at pickup and SNAP orders will receive DYD Matching as long as funds are available.

If you're unable to attend you can get a bucket from the Recycling & Trash team located at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road. To schedule a pickup, call 479-575-8398

Click here to learn more about the City's food-waste/compost program.