Fayetteville family escapes after their mobile home caught fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville family escaped unharmed after their mobile home caught fire.

Right now, fire crews are on scene at the home in Fayetteville off of Sycamore Street.

The Wedington Fire Department was called to the fire when black smoke was seen filling the sky.

At this time fire crews have not said what started the blaze.

Family members say the mobile home is a total loss.

According to a family member that spoke with 5NEWS, at least four people were inside of the mobile home at the time and were able to escape, but some pets did not survive.

We are still trying to learn more about the fire at this time.

