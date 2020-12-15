Fayetteville Esports program to add Mario Kart and Call of Duty Warzone leagues

The Mario Kart league is designed for Nintendo Switch 150 cc racers and will feature eight races each week.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As part of the City of Fayetteville’s Esports program, the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation division announces the formation of two new leagues: Mario Kart league for players of all ages, and a Call of Duty Warzone league for players ages 16 and up.

Registration is open now and you can register online at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recreation.



The Mario Kart league is designed for Nintendo Switch 150 cc racers and will feature eight races each week, beginning Jan. 12 and continuing through Feb. 2.

Two races per week will be played on Tuesday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

Standings will be cumulative, and the player with the most points at the end of the season wins. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers at the end of the league.



The Call of Duty Warzone league is accepting registrations now for XBox, Playstation and PC players ages 16 and up.