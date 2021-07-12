Fayetteville City Council votes to rename street after fallen officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to rename a stretch of road in the city in honor of Officer Stephen Carr, two years after he was killed in the line of duty.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the vote took place to rename a stretch of porter road as Officer Stephen Carr Boulevard.
The memorial will run in front of the site of where the city's new police headquarters is being built between Deane Street and Mount Comfort road.
Officer Carr was killed on December 7, 2019, after he was ambushed outside the current Fayetteville police station just off the square.
The gunman was later shot and killed by two other Fayetteville police officers.
The ordinance approved tonight aims to remember Officer Carr for serving the city with distinction, professionalism, bravery, dedication and kindness as a model patrol officer.