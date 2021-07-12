Fayetteville City Council votes to rename street after fallen officer

On Dec. 7, the Fayetteville council voted unanimously to approve Officer Stephen Carr Blvd street name.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to rename a stretch of road in the city in honor of Officer Stephen Carr, two years after he was killed in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the vote took place to rename a stretch of porter road as Officer Stephen Carr Boulevard.

The memorial will run in front of the site of where the city's new police headquarters is being built between Deane Street and Mount Comfort road.

Officer Carr was killed on December 7, 2019, after he was ambushed outside the current Fayetteville police station just off the square.

The gunman was later shot and killed by two other Fayetteville police officers.