Fayetteville City Council to hold a special meeting to discuss possible face mask ordinance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will hold a special meeting Friday (Aug. 6) at 5:45 p.m. to discuss a possible face mask ordinance.

The meeting will be held virtually, with some council members in chambers at City Hall.



The special meeting has been called to discuss a new ordinance to require people to wear face masks in public service areas in City-owned buildings and places of public accommodation, subject to reasonable exemptions.

They are also going to discuss the possibility of an emergency declaration.



The special City Council meeting will be live-streamed and recorded.

Members of the public who wish to view a live video of these meetings can do so on the City’s YouTube Channel.