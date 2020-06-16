Fayetteville City Council to consider a mask-wearing ordinance

If the ordinance passes everyone will be required to wear masks in public areas in Fayetteville expect in small groups where social distancing can be followed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville City Council members have drafted an ordinance that would require everyone to wear masks inside public places in the city. This ordinance is being presented at the city council meeting that’s happening Tuesday (June 16) night.

“I go to the grocery store like everyone else and some days it’s 50/50 and some days I may be among a handful of people that are wearing them. I’m very concerned that if we don’t get a handle on it, it’s going to get worse,” Chrissy Anderson said.

Chrissy Anderson is the chef and co-owner of Mockingbird Kitchen. She says the increasing number of cases in Washington and Benton counties is the reason she has chosen to not reopen her dining room and will continue to offer take out. She says if this ordinance passes, she would feel more comfortable opening her dining room.

“I think that gives the businesses a little more of a leg to stand on if you will knowing that the city has our back and if we do run into any issues then we can just tell the customer that we are supported by the state of Arkansas and the City of Fayetteville,” she said.

If the ordinance passes everyone will be required to wear masks in public areas in Fayetteville except in small groups where social distancing can be followed. The city would be allocating funds to provide masks and to set up a support hotline for businesses.

“This has really become a local problem that is out of scale with the rest of the state and people are concerned that the statewide action isn’t really meeting the needs that we have here,” Kyle Smith said.

Councilman Kyle Smith serves ward four and says in the last 36 hours he has heard from a lot of residents demanding that the city take local action.

Smith says while some businesses have already put up signs requiring everyone who enters to wear one, he understands why others would be hesitant to.

“That’s why it’s important as a community to agree that this is appropriate for all businesses to comply with, so that everyone is on a level playing field and you don’t have to worry about the particular grocery store you are going to keeping you safe or not,” he said.